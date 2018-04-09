Mohammed bin Rashid attends AIM's opening session

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, and Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.

The three-day forum, organised by the Ministry of Economy for the eighth consecutive year, will be attended by representatives of more than 140 regional and global countries representing the public and private sectors.

The Annual Investment Meeting is the world's leading and most established gathering of the international investment community, academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting foreign direct investment.