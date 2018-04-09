Al Bowardi, U.K. Secretary of State for Defence discuss co-operation

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi has discussed bilateral relations with the U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Rt Hon Gavin Williamson, who is currently visiting the country.
Minister Al Bowardi welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him mutual co-operation and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve their common interest. The meeting reviewed areas of co-ordination in a number of military and defence fields between the UAE and Britain.
 
The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and reviewed the latest developments in the region.
 
Philip Parham, U.K. Ambassador to the UAE, and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were in attendance.