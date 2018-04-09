RAK Ruler to attend "Sheikh Saqr Programme for Government Excellence" award ceremony

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development Theatre, with the attendance of Sheikh Saud, heads and directors of government and private authorities, and Ras Al-Khaimah government employees.

The award’s participants are competing in the categories of "Excellent Government Department," "Innovative Government Department," "Excellent Government Department in Applying Fourth Generation System," "Excellent Government Department in Achieving Strategy," "Excellent Government Department in Providing Services and Smart Services," "Committee Government Department to Innovation and the Happiest Working Environment," "Excellent Government Department in the Management of Resources and Properties," "Excellent Government Department in Governance and Excellent Service Initiatives" and "Excellent Joint Government Project."

Sixteen government entities are competing and the jury’s 65-day assessment period included written evaluations, field visits and personal interviews with participants, in the categories of functional excellence.