Nahyan bin Mubarak attends wedding party in Ras al-Khaimah

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Company, Julphar, and Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras al-Khaimah's Department of Civil Aviation, attended on Sunday a reception organised by the family of the late Shyyban bin Mohammed Al Hebssi for the marriage of its son Malik to the daughter of Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Shihi at Ras al-Khaimah Center for Festivals.
Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the bridegroom and members of the two families of the newlywed.
The event was attended by a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, tribal leaders and guests.