UAE participates in Arab Business Community Forum in Jordan

Faisal Ahmed Al Malik, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman, represented the UAE at the two-day event.



The Arab League Envoy, Rehab Hamed, noted that the volume of investments flowing to Arab states represented 1.8 percent of the total global investment in 2016 of US$1,774 billion, and 4.8 percent of the total investments of $646 billion in developing countries.



Organised by the Federation of Arab Businessmen, in cooperation with the Jordanian Businessmen Association, the forum saw discussions on the economic situation in the Arab world, the green economy, the future of energy and water in the integration of Arab partnerships, the knowledge economy as a gateway to the future of Arab investment, and the electronic economic revolution and digital currencies.

Representatives from 15 countries participated in the forum, which aims to discuss the challenges facing the Arab economy, including the prospect of Arab economic relations with international economic blocs, investment opportunities in the Arab world and the role of Arab youth in entrepreneurship.