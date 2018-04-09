Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

Sheikh Saif met with top Bahraini and Saudi officials who attended the event, during which he was accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Advisor, and a number of senior officers at the Ministry of Interior.

Sheikh Saif and his accompanying delegation were received on arrival at Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain by Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Youth and Sports, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Honourary President of the Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation; and Lt. Gen Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain.