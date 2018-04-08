ERC provides new equipment to Water and Sanitation Foundation

Mohammed Nasr Al Shazly, Under-secretary of the Governorate of Aden, commended the UAE's support for the Water and Sanitation Foundation through its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the Emirates Red Crescent.



He stressed that this support contributed significantly to the advancement of the work of the Foundation, whether in the field of water or sanitation. The Foundation has already received 65 pumps and engines by the end of 2015 from the ERC.



As part of its help and support to the Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent has also paid the salaries for the employees of the Water and Sanitation Foundation for six months, worth around AED18 million.