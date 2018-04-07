AIPU honours Amal Al Qubaisi with Parliamentarian Excellence Award

The award ceremony was held Friday at the conclusion of the 27th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), which was hosted by the Egyptian Parliament in Cairo under the chairmanship of AIPU Speaker Dr. Ali Abdel Aal.



Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi dedicated the landmark achievement to the people of the UAE and its leadership represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of Emirates.



She also dedicated it to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for empowering Emirati women until they reached the highest positions in the state.

''The prestigious award signals the culture of work appreciation and encourages the delivery of best work to improve efficiency of institutional performance of Arab parliaments,'' she said.



A number of Arab and Gulf speakers of parliaments commended Al Qubais win as a ''source of pride'', and underlined the AIPU's recognition of her constructive contributions and effective participation at Arab, regional, Islamic and global parliamentary unions.