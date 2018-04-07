UAE to have comprehensive e-platform for school students

Speaking at a workshop organised on Sunday for introducing the ministry's strategy 2021/2017, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said that the new e-platform features a comprehensive and specialised database for all the school students across the country.



"It will be very instrumental for us to come up with programmes, projects and initiatives to achieve our educational objectives through assessing the students' capabilities and academic preferences based on their personal skills and talents," he said.



Al Hammadi stressed that all the ministry's sectors need to work more closely for achieving its strategic goals and adopting the best educational practices, thus transforming the aspirations and visions into work plans to be deployed across schools in the country.

Attendees tackled the main features of the new strategies of both the public and higher education sectors.



The workshop was attended by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, MoE, for Control and Support Services, Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, MoE Under-Secretary for Higher Education Affairs, as well as MoE under-secretaries and directors of educational zones across the country.