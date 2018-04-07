UAE always ready to support Lebanon's political, economic stability: UAE minister

  • Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE will work to support political stability in Lebanon, said Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, during a speech at the CEDRE donor conference to help the Lebanese economy, which concluded in the French capital, Paris, on Friday.

Al Shamsi, who headed the UAE's delegation to the conference, underlined that the UAE has always been ready to extend a helping hand to Lebanon in response to any appeal either on humanitarian or economic grounds.

The UAE minister affirmed the UAE's keenness on the independence, sovereignty and stability of Lebanon.

''The UAE will spare no effort to materialise this keenness into reality through supporting every effort seeking to consolidate Lebanon's political and economic stability as this will have a positive impact on combatting unemployment, poverty and improve living standards of the Lebanese people. This serves the UAE's message for giving,'' she added. 

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded the conference as a new 'departure' for Lebanon.

Representatives from 48 countries and international organisations attended the conference.