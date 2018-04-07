Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mubarak Buamim

  • Saturday 07, April 2018 in 10:17 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday offered condolences on the death of Mubarak Mohammed Khamis Buamim.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Umm Suqeim area in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.