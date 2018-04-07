Ajman Ruler attends opening of Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning, and Chairman of R Holding, also graced the inauguration of the property.



The new hotel is the first Wyndham Garden to open in the UAE. Boasting sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, the property features 179 rooms and suites, all facing the beachfront. It will also showcase an executive lounge on the top floor, and state of the art leisure facilities including a modern spa, fitness club, outdoor swimming pool with Jacuzzi, and kids’ club.



Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: "The emirate of Ajman welcomes Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, a new landmark to showcase exceptional Emirati hospitality to the rest of the world. This is another testament on the continuous growth of the tourism sector in the emirate, which provides various opportunities for business and employment, and we wish the hotel and its team utmost success."

Sumair Tariq, Managing Director, R Hotels, said: "The group is happy to unveil its seventh property in the UAE – the new Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche. With the solid performance of Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman over the years, we are confident that the hotel will deliver the highest standards of service to all the guests, with its seasoned and professional team.



"A destination on the rise, Ajman continues to be a stronghold for R Hotels, and Wyndham Garden Corniche is poised to accommodate the growing number of travellers to the emirate to further cement our status as the leading hotel group in the Northern Emirates."

Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster General Manager, said: "The wait is over as Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche officially is all ready to welcome guests! We have been actively promoting the property in various exhibitions and road shows in Europe and Asia and have been received utmost enthusiasm."



R Hotels is the hospitality management division of the Ajman-based R Holding. Established in 2008, the company presently owns, operates and manages seven hotels across the UAE.