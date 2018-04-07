Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Owaidah Al Khaili

While visiting the mourning majlis at Zakher area in Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant his family the patience and solace to bear his loss.



Offering condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO) and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.