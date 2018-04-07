Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 100 volunteers

And as the year 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, 100 volunteers were honoured in the ceremony by Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Award, and Firas Aziz Bin Darwish, Secretary General of the award. The 100 volunteers have been chosen from all the emirates and from all professions such as doctors and engineers as well as young women and men.



During the award ceremony, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi spoke highly of the importance given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to voluntary work and their support and encouragement of volunteers.



He confirmed that volunteering reflects the generosity of the UAE and its enduring giving.