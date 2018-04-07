Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 100 volunteers

  • Saturday 07, April 2018 in 11:42 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: In accordance with 2018 being declared the Year of Zayed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Al Khair Voluntary Award launched its 3rd award ceremony, on Saturday, in the majlis of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi,Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras al-Khaimah.
And as the year 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, 100 volunteers were honoured in the ceremony by Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Award, and Firas Aziz Bin Darwish, Secretary General of the award. The 100 volunteers have been chosen from all the emirates and from all professions such as doctors and engineers as well as young women and men.

During the award ceremony, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi spoke highly of the importance given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to voluntary work and their support and encouragement of volunteers.

He confirmed that volunteering reflects the generosity of the UAE and its enduring giving.