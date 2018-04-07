Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Bakhit Al Ketbi

Al Ketbi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and expressed his happiness and appreciation for his kind gesture.



Sheikh Mohamed exchanged friendly talks with Al Ketbi and his family members, reflecting the depth of ties that bind the wise leadership with citizens, and their mutual keenness to maintain social communication, following the approach laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



They prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to bless His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with good health and to render UAE safe and prosperous under his wise leadership.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his visit by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.