FNC delegates, members of Egyptian parliament discuss relations

In separate meetings, Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the FNC, discussed avenues for cooperation with the Head of the Egyptian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Tarek Radwan, and Chairman of Egypt's National Security Parliament Committee, Kamal Amer.

During the meeting, the officials hailed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields and stressed the importance of joint parliamentary action to develop various aspects of cooperation, especially in terms of enhancing coordination and consultation during participation in international parliamentary events.