UAE starts implementing AI in infrastructure sector

The new technology is expected to contribute to a reduction of 54 percent in the project duration, 37 percent in fuel consumption, 80 percent in manpower dependence and 40 percent in the equipment and manpower needed.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the ministry "is determined on continuing in applying the latest international technologies and best practices of infrastructure development while updating its road construction standards."

Accordingly, a number of projects enabled by AI have been developed in association with the private sector in line with the UAE's vision and the recently unveiled national strategy of AI, he said.

Pointing to the use of AI for automating equipment, he said, "It contributes to supporting the sustainability of the environment system, which is the main pillar of the ministry's strategy, in terms of reducing fuel consumption by 63 percent, emitted toxic gases, projects waste, preventing workers' exposure to work environmental hazards and maintaining occupational safety.

"The ministry is determined to continue its march towards excellence and global leadership that has been kicked-off over the past years, thanks to the unrelenting supported of our wise leadership. AI strategy is a key driver for transforming the UAE into a world-leader in innovation and leading global indicator by 2021."

The 12.5-km Kalba Ring Road is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the internal roads of Kalba city by diverting truck movement off the city, thus increasing the safety rate for roads users, easing traffic flow and reducing the journey time by 16 minutes.

It will also support the economic, commercial and tourist growth of the city and the UAE Eastern Region in general and facilitate the movement of residents in Mohammed Bin Zayed City and the surrounding areas. The road will also facilitate traffic and transport to Khatm Melaha immigration checkpoint on the UAE border with the Sultanate of Oman.

Al Nuaimi also pointed out that work on the second phase of the 7-km road project connecting Sheikh Khalifa Highway in the emirate of Fujairah with the Khatm Melaha area and the E99 Road, Kalba Ring Road at a total cost of around AED60 million, will be kicked-off soon and is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2019.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, said, "We are very pleased to work in association with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development on the application of AI technologies as they reduce time, effort and cost and increase security and safety rate and ease traffic. They are also environmentally friendly and sustainable."