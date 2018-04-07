Noura Al Kaabi visits culture, arts spaces in New York

The Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development also conducted a number of best practice visits in various art and culture venues in New York. During her visit to the New York Public Library, Anthony W. Marx, President of the Library, spoke in detail about the library’s boundless historical and cultural components, in addition to its role in research and future directions. Both Al Kaabi and Marx toured the library and discussed the possibility of future cooperation.

Al Kaabi also exchanged views on the possibility of upcoming collaborations in support of modern art and creative projects with Ellen Loren, President of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. During her visit, Al Kaabi viewed the museum’s modern exhibits, including the architecture and a multi-source archive of historical materials relevant to modern art.

The minister met Daniel Wess, President of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Caroline Baumann, Director of Cooper Hewitt at the Smithsonian Design Museum, to discuss potential projects for joint cooperation with museums in the UAE.

She also met Thelma Golden, Director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, Dr. Joseph Policy, President of Julian University, Alex Boots, Director of THE SHED Arts Centre, Carol Kim, Vice-President of Parsons University for Art and Design, and Sebastian Welsh, Director and Co-founder of the ARTSY.