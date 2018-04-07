Humaid bin Rashid issues Emiri Decree restructuring Ajman Chamber

The Emiri Decree comes in view of the developments witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, especially in the federal and local legislation concerning the Ajman Chamber's working structure, along with other changes to ministerial and local government departments within the emirate.

The changes concern re-organising working structures of the Chamber to better suit the developments witnessed in the emirate in the past decade, particularly those concerning electronic and digital transactions affecting commercial and industrial activities.

The Decree aims to introduce modern legislation and policies adopted by international trade and industry organisations to help improve the investment climate in Ajman, as well as ensure efficient procedures to resolve commercial disputes via technological advancements.

The new Decree repeals Emiri Decree No. 03 of 2002, Emiri Decree No. 01 of 2008, and Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2015 and their amendments regarding the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This Emiri Decree shall come into force 30 days from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All the concerned parties shall implement it in their respective fields. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.