UAE to participate in Arab Labour Conference

The conference will take place from 8th-15th April 2018, under the theme 'Governments, Employers and Workers' with participants from across the Arab world, as well as international figures active in the field of economic and social development.

A range of issues will be discussed during the conference, including a report by the Arab Labour Organisation Director-General, Fayez Al-Mutairi on the dynamics of Arab labour markets, transformations, and paths of progress, as well corporate social responsibility of private sector enterprises, and improving productivity and competitiveness to attain economic growth.

Participating countries will also review the Arab Labour Organisations' activities and reports for 2017, its working committees functions and achievements, as well as draft plans for the Arab Labour Office, among other agenda items.