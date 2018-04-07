UAE, Malaysia conclude joint military exercise

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Brigadier Saeed Rashid Al Shehi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple bin Hj Kassim, Malaysian Chief Of Army attended the conclusion the "Desert Tiger 5" joint military exercise between UAE and Malaysian ground forces.

The Desert Tiger 5 joint military exercise was implemented within the framework of the UAE leadership's continued desire to support and create unique partnerships between both countries in all areas. It also aims to promote cooperation to achieve a shared vision by sharing expertise, enhancing joint military actions, raising the level of performance and combat efficiency, and working together based on a strategy to improve the overall ability and combat readiness of ground forces.

The UAE Land Forces have been drafting strategic plans to develop the capabilities of their personnel, and the Desert Tiger 5 joint military exercise highlighted the success of these plans to build the skills and capacities of UAE Land Forces personnel.