Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme launches initiative supporting Emirati women

The initiative is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

A first of its kind in the UAE, the programme will see a partnership with the Zayed Giving Initiative, the General Women's Union, GWU, and Zayed Humanitarian Work Academy, highlighting sustainable community partnerships between government, private and non-profit institutions.

" Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, is keen to adopt initiatives that develop the skills of Emirati women, especially in the health sector, via programmes set up to the best international standards," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU.

By partnering with leading universities to raise the capacities of national cadres, we can help enable individuals, especially Emirati women, to serve the local and international communities, she added.

Al Suwaidi praised the UAE leadership for its continued support of Emirati women, providing a wealth of opportunities to attain their aspirations. The legacy left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to empower women across all sectors continues to be carried forward by our wise leadership, she added.

The GWU Director-General explained the programme aims to develop the skills of Emirati women by conducting dialogue sessions, accredited training workshops, and practical field training, both locally and internationally, to build their capacities, enabling innovative leaders in local health institutions, effectively contributing to sustainable health, social and economic development in the country.