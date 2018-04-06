FNC's Parliamentary Division concludes participation in 27th APU Conference

He made this statement during his speech at the 27th Conference of the Arab Parliamentary Union, APU, that was held in Cairo on 4th and 5th April, as part of a delegation from the FNC Parliamentary Division, which included FNC members Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammoudi, Salem Abdullah Al Shamsi, Khalfan Abdullah bin Youkha and Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General.

"The UAE will continue its efforts to find a peaceful and just settlement to the issue of the three occupied islands, in accordance with the conventions and rules of international law, through direct negotiations or by referral to the International Court of Justice, to build confidence and enhance the security and stability of the Gulf region," Marwan bin Ghalita said.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's support for the rights of the Palestinian people to an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and ensuring the success of the peace process, which is based on the international consensus of two states living in peace and security.

"The UAE strongly condemns all provocative Israeli measures and practices, both in Al Quds and in the rest of occupied Palestine," he added.

"The Arab world has many challenges and pressing issues, most notably the Israeli and Iranian occupation of Arab lands, as well as other crises caused by acts of terror and extremism and the continuing interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, both in direct and indirect ways," he further added while highlighting the necessity for Arab parliaments to address strategic Arab causes at a time when international divisions and tensions prevail.

"The UAE strongly believes that creating the future, establishing an innovative knowledge-based environment, promoting women's empowerment and ensuring sustainable development are key to enabling the people of the world to achieve prosperity and development," he noted.

The conference issued a closing statement that denounced Israel’s violations against Palestine and its people and urged the rest of the world to pressures Israel to end its aggression and follow relevant international resolutions while condemning the decision of Donald Trump, President of the United States, U.S., to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The delegation also participated in the 23rd session of the APU Executive Committee.