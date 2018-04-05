UAE, Singapore discuss cooperation

The meeting is part of the continuous visits conducted by the diplomatic and consular missions to the municipality aimed at enhancing relations between the two sides as well as exchanging expertise to achieve common interests.

Al Hajiri, who welcomed the Singaporean Consul-General, emphasised the importance of continuous communication in achieving their desired objectives.

Chen, in turn, praised the unique achievements of Dubai Municipality in various sectors, which resulted in the remarkable development witnessed by the emirate in the field of municipal work and community service.