UAE, Singapore discuss cooperation

  Thursday 05, April 2018
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Low Pit Chen, Consul-General of Singapore, have discussed ways to further develop cooperation relations between the UAE and Singapore.
The meeting is part of the continuous visits conducted by the diplomatic and consular missions to the municipality aimed at enhancing relations between the two sides as well as exchanging expertise to achieve common interests.
 
Al Hajiri, who welcomed the Singaporean Consul-General, emphasised the importance of continuous communication in achieving their desired objectives.
 
Chen, in turn, praised the unique achievements of Dubai Municipality in various sectors, which resulted in the remarkable development witnessed by the emirate in the field of municipal work and community service.