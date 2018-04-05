UAE Embassy in Lima supports poor school students

Mohammed Yousif Al Awadi, UAE Ambassador to Peru, presented stationary items to some poor school students in a special event organised with Luisa Maria Cuculiza, Chairperson of the Women and Family Committee, Luz Salgado, Chairperson of the Foreign Relations Committee at the Peruvian Congress and officials from the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the UAE diplomatic in attendance.

Salgadoin, on behalf of the Peruvian government, thanked the UAE for providing this valuable support to the education sector in her country and commended the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.