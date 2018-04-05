Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic

The ceremony, which was held at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Vocational and Professional Training and Education; Dr. Ali Al Naqbi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and Dr. Ahmed Al Awar, Director-General of the Institute of Applied Technology.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the graduation ceremony is an important national occasion, and the country is looking forward to the contributions of the graduates to the country’s advancement and its community’s development.

It is also an opportunity to express everyone’s pride in the education system of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is raising qualified and responsible future generations who are capable of benefiting from their opportunities and fulfilling their commitments as UAE citizens, by performing their duties in creating a knowledge-based economy and promoting the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and prosperity among the UAE community and around the world.

He also noted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has prioritised education and its future generations and considers people as the country’s core and foundation.

Sheikh Nahyan thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for supporting the country’s academic institutions.