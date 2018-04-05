Mohammed bin Rashid receives Arabian Camels Races participants

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the owners and handlers on the success of the festival, which saw the participation of camels from UAE and the other GCC countries. He went on to say that the traditional camel races, the prime hobby of our grandfathers, "will remain part and parcel of our lives forever because it inspires our people to remain faithful to their deeply rooted traditions and heritage".

"By participating in such a great event, you will be conveying the message of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to future generations," His Highness added.