Nahyan bin Zayed congratulates Al Ittihad on winning the Arab journalism award

  • Wednesday 04, April 2018 in 10:40 PM
  • Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated on Wednesday the Sports Section of the Al Ittihad Newspaper on winning the Arab Journalism Award for the 6th times.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday honoured the winners of the 17th Arab Journalism Award at a ceremony held at the conclusion of the Arab Media Forum, AMF, 2018.

He described the section as one of the main pillars of the sports journalism in UAE because it enjoys high degree of integrity, in-depth coverage and responsibility. 

This section has all the needed potentials, capabilities and expertise to continue in supporting the sports bodies across the country.