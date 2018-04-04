UAE participates in meetings of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

During the meeting

Participants discussed a number of reports presented by the AIPU's committees and projects of common interest for the Arab countries.



The delegation comprised Ahmed Yousif and Al Nuaimi and Ahmed Mohamed Al Hamoudi, FNC members.



Al Hamoudi said that attendees reviewed the reports of the Union's Secretary General about the steps taken to implement the resolutions issued by the 24th, 25th and 26th urgent sessions of the union.



"Some suggestion have been presented regarding the criteria for selection of the Arab group candidates for the permanent committees of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, mechanism and financial cost of the union's website, " he said.