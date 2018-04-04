UAE, Uruguay sign visa waiver agreement

The MoU will facilitate the entrance and departure to and from either country of their citizens, without having to obtain an entry visa and paying fees, for a period of up to 90 days.



Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ariel Arutoro Bergamino Sosa, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uruguay, signed the MoU at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.



Al Jarman stated that the MoU will help to promote the bilateral relations between the UAE and Uruguay.



The meeting’s participants also discussed these relations and exchanged opinions on several regional and international issues of common interest.

Sosa stressed that his country aims to improve its relations with the UAE, and his ministry has prioritised its dealing with the UAE and helped it obtain its privileged position.