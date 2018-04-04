Education is the foundation of country’s development, growth: Sultan bin Zayed

In his speech during the seminar, titled, "Educational Development in the UAE," which was organised by the Centre, he said that the seminar discussed the important topic of educational development in the UAE.



He added that the education gap and not the wage gap is the factor that determines the fate of countries and highlighted the importance of education, scientific research and technological development, in light of rapid global developments.



In a speech, delivered on his behalf by Mansour Saeed Amhy Al Mansouri, Deputy Director-General of the Sultan bin Zayed Centre, he added that raising innovative future generations requires the establishment of advanced educational institutions, utilising advanced technologies, and openness to the world and new experiences, as well as acquiring the best skills and practices that will achieve community development and the selection of talented human resources.

Dr. Raba Al Sumaiti, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for the Sector of Evaluation and Improvement of Performance, said that the world’s current challenges are an incentive to revisit the issue of the educational development while adding that the UAE aims to raise not only future generations who can overcome challenges, but who can also foresee the future.



The seminar’s participants recommended relevant measures that include encouraging quality practices and vocational education, creating educational policies to encourage sustainable and professional leadership in all levels of the education system, and promoting extra-curricular activities, community participation and social services in schools.

The seminar highlighted the need for the education sector to hire more Emirati men, promote professional development, regulate teacher’s licenses, organise teacher training, and involve teachers in drafting school curriculums on local and national levels.



The participants thanked the wise leadership and the UAE government, as well as Sheikh Sultan for his directives and patronage.

The seminar was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Abdullah Fadel Al Muhairbi, Under-Secretary of the President's Representative's Court, as well as several officials and ambassadors of Arab countries and around 150 officers from the Police Academy in Abu Dhabi.