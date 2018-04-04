MoFAIC offers scholarships to UAE national high school graduates

The scholarship programme provides Emirati high school graduates, who already hold one or more offers from a list of 133 universities set forth by the Ministry, with a full scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree starting in the academic year 2018-2019.



The scholarship is offered for undergraduate studies in select top-tier universities in the following 16 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The initiative aims to equip future diplomats with a well-rounded educational experience in areas of strategic importance to the Ministry.



Upon completing their undergraduate degrees, graduates will return to the UAE and be enrolled into the Emirates Diplomatic Academy’s (EDA) Post-Graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations. This programme at EDA will provide candidates with specialised knowledge of global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE and the wider Middle East, while serving as an introduction to their career in diplomacy.

Interested candidates wishing to apply for the scholarships are required to work for MoFAIC upon graduation for a period equal to the years of overseas study, provided this is not less than three years. They must also maintain a GPA above 3.0 or its equivalent throughout the study period, attain no less than 12 credits per semester, and join a summer training or work placement as determined by the Ministry. The admission process will also include several other assessments and conditions.



Applications will open today from 6:00 pm via www.eda.ac.ae, where candidates will also be able to view the full list of academic institutions and further information. The application deadline is 31st May 2018.