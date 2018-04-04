UAE delegation participates in "Moscow Conference on International Security"

The delegation was headed by the Major General Falah Al Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Defence, and includes a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.



The two-day conference will discuss issues related to the fight against international terrorism, challenges to global security, conflicts in the Middle East, and highlights security-related situations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.



On the first day, the participants discussed attempted to ceasefire, the achievement of comprehensive national reconciliation among the conflicting parties, humanitarian assistance, demining procedures, factors of normalcy, as well as conflicts in the Middle East.

Delegates from 95 countries, including 30 defence ministers, 15 Chiefs of Staffs, Deputy Defence Ministers, representatives of international organisations, as well as experts in the security field are participating in the conference.