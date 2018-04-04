Sports is a true reflection of tolerance: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance

He made this statement on the occasion of the annual International Day of Sports for Development and Peace on 6th April.



Sheikh Nahyan went on to say that participation sports activities is a national priority of the UAE. It is a way of life and a leading form of education, health and cultural communication, in light of the directives and support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, he added.



Sheikh Nahyan also pointed out that all authorities, institutions and individuals share a mutual responsibility to utilise sports to serve humanity and make it happy, by working together to establish prosperous and peaceful communities and encouraging healthy lifestyles grounded in sports, culture, education and other key values.