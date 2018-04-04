Acting Charge d'Affairs attends Ethiopian Prime Minister swearing-in ceremony

The ceremony was attended by members of the Congress, representatives of the House of Federation, senior state officials, representatives of diplomatic and international organisations accredited to Ethiopia, dignitaries and media representatives.
In a speech following the swearning-in ceremony, Prime Minister Ahmed emphasised the importance of democracy, cooperation and unity of Ethiopian nationalities and peoples, the eradication of ethnicity for the stability of Ethiopia, and the need to eliminate corruption.
