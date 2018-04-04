UAE Ambassador attends 5th International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation in Riyadh

Themed, 'Disability Research: Vision and Prospects of Success', the conference is organised by the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, KSCDR.



Prince Sultan Bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of trustees of the KSCDR, who inaugurated the conference and its accompanying exhibitions, said, "We have worked at the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, and in partnership with state and private sector institutions around the world, to address disability via a system of advanced solutions in keeping with technology development and modern science."



He pointed out that the previous four editions of the conference have produced 34 recommendations based on reliable, scientific research studies and practices, of which 90 percent of the recommendations were implemented.

"We are all in solidarity with individuals with disabilities to overcome the obstacles and enormous challenges they face as a result of a disability, and assisting these individuals to turn their experiences into success stories, working diligently as active members of society," Prince Sultan added.