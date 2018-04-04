San Marino Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassador

Ambassador Al Raisi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Minister Renzi and his wishes for San Marino to achieve more progress and prosperity.



Minister Renzi, in turn, conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE’s prosperity.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed the participation of San Marino delegation in the Annual Investment Meeting 2018 taking place from 9th-11th April, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and preparing for the bilateral official meetings expected between the two sides on the sidelines of the conference.

They also discussed prospects of enhancing joint cooperation and investments, and exchanged views on cultural cooperation to strengthen it in conjunction with the Year of Zayed.



The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasised his country's keenness to participate in forums and meetings witnessed by the UAE to promote relations between the two friendly countries.