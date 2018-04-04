ERC distributes food aid to water, sanitation employees in Hadramaut, Yemen

The distribution of the aid reflects the ERC’s role as the humanitarian arm of the UAE, as well as its efforts to ease the suffering of local families caused by their difficult economic conditions.



Ahmed Al Niyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, highlighted the ERC’s desire to distribute humanitarian aid to the institution’s employees, to help them overcome their difficult living conditions while pointing out that the distribution process will continue, according to the ERC’s intensive plan, which aims to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.



The directors of the water and sanitation institution and its employees praised the ERC for its efforts in Yemen and for providing the aid while thanking the UAE for helping the Yemeni people during the crisis caused by the coup started by the Houthi militias.