Children in UAE to get more protection against violence and abuse

In their consultative meeting, held on Wednesday at the Headquarters of the UAE General Women's Union, GWU, the two parts reviewed the UNICEF Country Programmes of Cooperation 2019-2023 that will focus on supporting children with disabilities, early childhood stage, enhancing systems in place and the availability of data on all areas related to children.



The parties also reviewed the outcomes of the programmes implemented jointly from 2013 until 2018. They also discussed future plans that cover the different sectors including education, health, child protection, social protection, statistics and data, research and disabilities.



Reem Al Falasi, SCMC Secretary-General, said that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, focuses on having very effective programmes for children with the ultimate objective of helping them lead better lives in the present and future.

The future plans should focus on giving more care and better services to children, particularly in healthcare and education, she added.



"The recently adopted UAE National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood and Strategic Plan for the Rights of Children with Disabilities 2017-2021, highlights the importance of providing children and their mothers with comprehensive care, protection and education of high quality.

"These strategies were based on a number of international references like the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, UNCRC, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, CEDAW, Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, CRPD, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2016-2030," Al Falasi continued.



Balagopal Gopalan, Acting Representative of UNICEF in the Gulf Area, pointed out that the organisation focuses on coming up with effective plans to address the different needs of children in all age groups.