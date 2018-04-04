Mohammed bin Rashid meets Arab Journalism Award's Board members

His Highness wished the Board members the best in their future endeavours. He said the Award has become one of the region’s most prominent awards that recognises journalistic excellence, largely due to the high standards of professionalism in the selection of winners, which has enabled it to win the confidence of journalists.



Sheikh Mohammed added that the Award celebrates outstanding excellence, which reflects the UAE’s own focus in its development journey. The Awards seek to promote the role of journalism in highlighting political, economic and social issues that are of importance to the Arab people, adding that the media helps to connect a nation’s leaders with its people, he continued.



His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Board of the Arab Journalism Award, Diaa Rashwan, and Secretary-General of the Arab Journalism Award and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Forum, Mona Ghanem Al Marri were also present.



Rashwan thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, on behalf of the board members, for his support. He said the Board is committed to maintaining the highest levels of professionalism in evaluating the entries and aims to further strengthen efforts to enhance professionalism and excellence in the region’s media.