Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the Arab Journalism Award

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were present at the Awards ceremony.



Secretary-General of the Arab Journalism Award and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the AMF, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Journalism Award, Diaa Rashwan also attended the ceremony, along with a large number of prominent media figures and Arab journalists.



The award ceremony began with a short video about recent key events that were covered by Arab media.

The Arab Journalism Award honoured 14 outstanding Arab journalists. The winners represented daily newspapers, magazines, online web portals and media organisations from the Arab world.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the Adviser to the King of Bahrain for Media Affairs, Nabil bin Yaqoob Al Hamar, with the Media Personality of the Year award. A special recognition award was also presented to the family of the late Ibrahim Nafaa, former editor-in-chief of Al Ahram, former chairperson of the Arab Journalists Association and former Chairman of the Arab Journalism Award jury.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed honoured Egyptian writer Saleh Mountaser with the Best Column Award.



Other winners of the Arab Journalism Award include: Political Journalism Award: Al Bayan newspaper.

Investigative Reporting Award: Sid Ali Mohafdah from Al Bilad newspaper, Bahrain.



Cultural Journalism Award: Mohammed Riyadh from Al Watan newspaper, Egypt.

Humanitarian Journalism Award: Asmaa Shalabi from Al Youm7 newspaper, Egypt.



Press Interview Award: Shakir Nouri, Asharq Al Awsat Sports Journalism Award: Mourad Al Masri from Al-Ittihad newspaper.

Photojournalism Award: Ahmed Gharbali from Agence France-Presse.



Outstanding Cartoonist Award: Mahir Rashwan, Aljareeda newspaper, Kuwait.

Young Journalist Award: Jihad Abbas and Mohammed Allaithi from Al Watan newspaper, Egypt; and Douaa Al Fouli from Masrawy newspaper.



This year, the Award’s General Secretariat received over 5,874 submissions from journalists from across the Arab world.