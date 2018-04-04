Delivering brighter future for Arab region entails efficient media content: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the remarks at the 17th Arab Media Forum which opened today at Madinat Jumeirah in the presence of a number of leading Arab media figures and intellectuals.



"Since its establishment, the UAE has been considering media as a key strategic partner, therefore providing media professionals with an environment conducive to enable them to practice their profession and deliver their message in a creative, useful way that echoes and delivers people's ambitions and meet their concerns," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, said, citing the establishment of state-of-the-art media free zones in the country as an efficient tool to draw thousands of media companies to operate in the UAE.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed accentuated the immense responsibility shouldered by media professionals specially at the current stage where the region is going through exceptional circumstances that necessitate abidance by maximum accuracy in news making and reporting in order to avoid false news and rumours.

He expressed confidence that media professionals will efficiently and professionally address the current challenges brought forth by the fast-paced and multi-faceted developments witnessed by the region and the whole world.



"Building an innovative Arab personality capable of taking the initiative across different fields is a major responsibility media professionals have to share. A responsibility that entails directing paramount importance to developing media content to keep pace with the rapid developments occurring around us worldwide," he said, calling for availing Arab youth the opportunity to unleash their potential and contribute to the development of their homeland and delivering the future," His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohammed made his remarks during a tour of the Media Walk at Madinat Jumeirah where most of the AMF activities are being hosted. He was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.