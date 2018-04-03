Switzerland thanks UAE, Saudi Arabia for supporting Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan

  • Tuesday 03, April 2018 in 11:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ueli Maurer, Vice President of the Federal Council of Switzerland, thanked the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their financial contribution to the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan during his speech at the High-level Pledging Conference for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, held in Geneva today.
"The commitment of nearly a billion dollars by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is an important contribution to the Humanitarian Response Plan – it will meet about 1/3rd of the needs of the Yemeni population. However, it remains our responsibility to fund this Plan adequately and without delay,'' he said.

This year, he announced, Switzerland is contributing 13 million Swiss francs, about 13.9 million US dollars to the Humanitarian Response Plan.