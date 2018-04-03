Switzerland thanks UAE, Saudi Arabia for supporting Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan

"The commitment of nearly a billion dollars by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is an important contribution to the Humanitarian Response Plan – it will meet about 1/3rd of the needs of the Yemeni population. However, it remains our responsibility to fund this Plan adequately and without delay,'' he said.



This year, he announced, Switzerland is contributing 13 million Swiss francs, about 13.9 million US dollars to the Humanitarian Response Plan.