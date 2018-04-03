UNESCO hosts UAE-France Forum 2018

The event, which coincides with the "Year of Zayed" Initiative will be attended by a galaxy of UAE and French intelligentsia and Arab students learning in the French capital.



It will feature three sessions; the first, titled " Zayed... Bridge of Communications between Cultures and Civilisations... Kalima Project.. A Model.." , will be attended by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Director General of Abu Dhabi Media, Dr. Kazim Jihad and Saad Al Bazaai.



The second session will be a poetic soiree on the development of classic and Nabati poetry in the UAE and late Sheikh Zayed's role therein. It will be attended by male and female poets from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The third session, to run under the title " Humanitarian and Lyrical Content in Sheikh Zayed's Poetry", will group together Sultan Al Amimi, Dr Ghassan Al Hassan and Dr. Kazim Jihad.



Commenting on the event, Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Committee for Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programmes (CFCHP), said, " Abu Dhabi has become a capital of poetry and poets and openness and tolerance."

"Through programmes such as the "Million's Poet" and "Prince of Poets", we have managed to recall the inspirational power of our rich cultural legacy and heritage in buttressing up the position of Abu Dhabi as an eminent global cultural hub," he added.



Abdullah Ali Musabah Al Naimi, the UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, for his part, underlined the importance of such fora in bolstering cultural exchange and enriching the Arab and global cultural scene.

"Abu Dhabi has made great strides in investing in human history, heritage and civilisation, and we in CFCHP are adamant in solidifying the prominent cultural standing boasted by the UAE capital through launching a series of projects in unison with the Abu Dhabi Integrated Strategy 2030," said Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, CFCHP Deputy Chairman.



The forum convenes at the initiative of the UAE permanent delegation to UNESCO and CFCHP and will be attended as well by members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions in Paris.