UAE Ambassador to Kuwait praises accomplishments of Emirati Mothers

He pointed out that every local and international success achieved by the children of Zayed is a leading accomplishment of the UAE, whether in society, politics, the economy or sports.

Al Zaabi congratulated the Emirati mother, Amena Ahmed, who is also known as, "Umm Abdullateef," for winning the "Ideal Mother Award," which is the first for Arab mothers, during a celebration organised by the Kuwait Association for the Ideal Family, KAIF, under the patronage of Sheikha Fariha Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, President of the KAIF, Chairperson of the Al Fatat Sport Club and Goodwill Ambassador to the Middle East.

He added that this accomplishment reflects the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, to support the UAE’s daughters and encourage them to participate in leading the country’s development, advancement and construction, which will benefit its people.

He stressed that honouring Amena Ahmed with the award is an honour that everyone can be proud of and an accomplishment for all Emirati mothers because she presented a true example of a mother who is giving, creative and successful in raising an educated and creative future generation who will serve their nation and community.

Amena Ahmed, who is also known as "Abaq Al Madhi," or "The Past’s Fragrance," received the award from Sheikha Maymouna during the ceremony, which was attended by Al Zaabi and other winning mothers and children, as well as several public figures.

Ahmed is special for her eventful record of leading social, charity and volunteer activities, as well as for her success in transforming her love for the nation’s heritage to practical projects that aim to establish, document and spread this heritage among the community, through holding free exhibitions that include traditional models made by her, and then donating her revenues to charity programmes. She also completed 12,000 working hours over 13 years to prepare and make these creative models and conducted 800 free training hours by offering workshops and training sessions about the UAE’s heritage and history to school students, individuals and organisations.

"Umm Abdullateef" dedicated her win to Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," and to the "Big Heart," Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, while valuing their efforts to support, sponsor and empower Emirati women to be the best in giving, productivity, education, creativity and innovation in all aspects of life.