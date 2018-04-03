FANR Board reviews operational activities

During the meeting, the Board learned about the latest updates in its operating licence application for units 1 and 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, as well as all relevant inspection activities, to ensure the implementation of FANR's safety, security and safeguards requirements.

In 2017, FANR conducted over 40 inspections at the plant, which included verifying its licensee’s operator training and certification programme and the organisational readiness of Unit 1, as well as cyber security and nuclear fuel storage. Reviewing the operating licence application of the plant is a key priority for FANR's Board, to ensure that it meets all regulatory requirements.

FANR presented its 2017 report on the activities of the Radiation Protection Committee and its efforts to improve radiation protection throughout the UAE. The committee, established in 2011 and headed by FANR, is responsible for promoting collaboration between relevant bodies and providing recommendations on how to improve the country’s radiation protection infrastructure and developing a unified national guide, as well as for drafting a plan to respond to emergencies and promoting awareness of radiation protection.

Developing the 'National Strategy for Education and Training in Radiation Protection' is a key project for the committee, which aims to enhance the nation’s efforts and capacities in the area of radiation protection.

The Board also discussed a planned Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Spanish Nuclear Safety Council, CSN, which will include the exchange of safety and regulatory information. It will also cover the regulatory aspects of the safety and security of nuclear power plants and radioactive materials, as well as safety-related research connected to the licensing and regulatory control of nuclear facilities. CSN is the Spanish authority responsible for ensuring nuclear safety and protecting people and the environment from radiation.