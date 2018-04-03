Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

The meeting is part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Japan, as well as to motivate the country's citizens abroad to excel in scientific excellence and return home with the most advanced skills and knowledge that will enable them to play a leading role in the development and prosperity of the country in all fields.

The UAE students reviewed a number of innovative projects carried out by them during their studies in Japan, which focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, digital simulation, and machine programming.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah was acquainted with the students' specialisation and was briefed on their academic situation and living conditions in Japan. He also listened to their proposals.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his happiness for meeting with the students for the second time, emphasising that they are the ambassadors of the state abroad and they must strive and persevere in their educational journey, and achieve academic excellence.

The UAE students, in turn, expressed their happiness for meeting with Sheikh Abdullah, and their appreciation for the services and support provided by the country to continue their educational journey in ease and comfort.

The meeting was attended by Khaled Amran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.