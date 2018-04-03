Abdullah bin Zayed honours family of famed Japanese architect

Dr. Takahashi was a pioneering Japanese architect who played a principal role in drawing the Master Plan of Abu Dhabi under the close guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1960s.

His Highness delivered a letter of appreciation and thanks to Dr. Takahashi's family in recognition of the late architect's impact on Abu Dhabi's urban landscape, in line with celebrations marking the Year of Zayed.

Accompanied the family of the late Japanese architect, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed viewed a photo exhibition that included a collection of rare photographs of Dr. Takahashi and Sheikh Zayed working together, along with blueprints and master plans for Abu Dhabi City, accumulated during the architect's time in the UAE capital during the 1960s.

This latest recognition of the historical legacy between the UAE and Japan, reaffirms the robust friendship and long-standing cooperation between the two nations.