Minister of Tolerance inaugurates first ever FLI conference in Abu Dhabi

Goodwins Law Corporation, a premier law firm in the UAE, Singapore and India, in partnership with FLI, an elite global network of 85 law firms in 80 countries, hosted the 2018 edition of the FLI Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi, to also mark the first time in its history the FLI network is hosting their Annual Conference in the Middle East.

The conference welcomed over 100 legal experts from over 80 countries, which provided a forum for discussions, client meetings, business development initiatives and connecting with network partners.