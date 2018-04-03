Ajman Ruler receives orphans from Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Institution

Attended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikha Aza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Institution, the meeting is to mark Orphan’s Day and salute Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid on his return to the country.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the institution’s plans, programmes and initiatives for the Year of Zayed by Sheikha Aza, as well as its diverse Ramadan charitable projects.

His Highness was also briefed about the institution’s other projects and initiatives that include the distribution of Ramadan Mir, an Iftar project that seeks to provide 6,000 daily Iftar meals and Ramadan tents to 13 local mosques.

The foundation’s projects also include a Zakat Al Fitr project that will assist 2,000 people and their families on the eve of Eid, and an Eid clothing project that will benefit 255 orphans from the institution and other authorities that support orphans, as well as an orphans allowance project, which will provide the 255 orphans with AED500 each to buy supplies on the eve of Eid, from a total fund of AED127,500.

"In Ajman, we aim to overcome the obstacle facing this segment of the community, and we are exerting all our efforts to provide for their needs, to enable them to be successful in their lives," Sheikh Humaid said.

Sheikha Aza praised the ongoing support of Sheikh Humaid for orphans and their families.

The meeting was also attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials.